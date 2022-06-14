Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Conklin of Port Jervis, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at home. She was 79.

The daughter of the late Nathan Morse, Sr. and Ada Coates Morse, she was born on May 18, 1943 in Warwick, NY.

She is survived by husband Robert “Bob” Conklin; daughters, Dana Cuttler (Tom); Anna Conklin; Peggy Vilsaint (Michael); grandchildren, Thomas Conklin (Neidi Machua), William Cuttler, Thomas Cuttler Jr., Erica Conklin, Justin Cuttler, Cody Cuttler and Jackie Conklin; great grandchildren, Alicia, Jada, Rayna, Tobias, Orla, Aaliyah, Ariane, Camila, Romina, Beau and Lili Calle; sister-in-law, Rose Morse; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her grandson, Eric Conklin; brothers, Nathan Morse Jr. and Robert “Bo” Morse Sr.; niece Judy Rose Wright and nephew, Nathan Morse III.

As per her wishes, cremation and services will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

