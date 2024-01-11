Elizabeth Ashley ‘Lizzy’ Williams, 27

Elizabeth Ashley “Lizzy” Williams, a lifelong resident of Greenwood Lake, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at her home. She was 27 years old. Lizzy was born on January 15, 1996, in Middletown, NY.

Lizzy loved living in Greenwood Lake, this was her hometown, and really a place where “everybody knew her name.”

Survivors include her mother Teresa Conway and her husband George; grandma Barbara Santan; brother Zachary and stepsister; Emerson Conway, Pop Pops, Sparkle; George and Peggy Conway; aunts Eileen Morris, Liz Lynch and Uncle Rob; uncles, David Schupp and Aunt Cheryl, Donnie Santan, aunt Jennifer, uncle Patrick; and many first and second cousins. Lizzy is further survived by her best friend who was always by her side, Tom Barnhart, as well as Slyvester, Dusty, and Stella — all the cats she couldn’t get enough of. Lizzy has too many uncles and aunts to name, she loved everyone.

Lizzy was predeceased by her grandfathers, Donald Santan and Robert Williams, as well as her nana Laura Williams.

Remember Lizzy with her beautiful smile that she always had, for that is what she would have wanted.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Strong-Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Legion auxiliary services will be held at 6 p.m. and funeral services begin at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lizzy’s memory to: Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, Arthur Finnegan American Legion Post 1443, or the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.