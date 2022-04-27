Elizabeth A. Moody, of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on April 21, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old.

Born on November 17, 1949 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of James and Margaret (Kelly) McCormack.

Elizabeth was a registered nurse for 50 years, most recently at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in Pearl River, NY. She cared for many patients through the years at Pediatric Arts of Monroe, Montefiore Hospital, Bronx State Hospital, Jacoby Hospital, Falkirk Hospital and as a private duty nurse. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her grandchildren, going to the beach with them and attending their sporting events and activities. Nana was their biggest cheerleader!

Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Robert; son Brian and his wife Allison of Atlanta, GA; daughter Kristin Astbury and her husband William of Warwick, NY; sister Maureen Tierney and her husband John of Pearl River, NY; six grandchildren: Alanna, Robbie, Alex, Liam, Dillon, and Gavin; many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick with interment following the Mass in Warwick Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096 or online https://cholangiocarcinoma.org or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com