Eleanore Constance Smolenski, 80

Eleanore Constance Smolenski, retired after many years as a registered nurse and patient care management nurse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2024. She was 80.

The daughter of the late Benjamin and Victoria Kaminski Smolenski, she was born on July 14, 1944, and raised in the Polish community of Irvington, New Jersey. She later moved to Lake Tamarack in Stockholm, NJ, where she lived for many years.

Eleanore enjoyed spending time calling and seeing her family and friends. She was a very sociable person and those that knew her knew she loved to be the center of attention at gatherings. She had a special gift for remembering dates and phone numbers and she would always remember everyone’s birthday and give them a call. Eleanore enjoyed spending time with her sister, Victoria, especially their Sunday shopping days. She also enjoyed listening to her polka music. She always had it playing in her car.

She is survived by her brother, George Smolenski and sister-in-law, Kay; sister, Victoria Gorczynski; sister-in-law, Ann Smolenski; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews that she loved so much.

She was predeceased by her brother Dr. Benjamin Smolenski and brother-in-law John Gorczynski.

Eleanore’s family would like to thank the nurses, aides and all the staff at Complete Care at Milford Manor who took such great care of her while she was there. They would also like to thank Marie, whom she shared her room with, for everything.

Visitation: Wednesday, November 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 21 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.