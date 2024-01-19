Elaine Szmidt , 71

Elaine Szmidt of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at home. She was 71. The daughter of the late Nathaniel Jackson Jr. and Tressie Mann Jackson, she was born on April 2, 1952, in Goshen, NY.

She was known for her many talents with crafts, especially with needlepoint, quilting and crochet. Mom was also a former member of the Amity Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son James Szmidt (Jennifer) of Wurtsboro; daughter Debbie Sue Leon of Wurtsboro; sisters, Joan Decker and Carol Spielberger, both of Middletown; brother Gene Jackson of Middletown; sister-in-law Carol Ann Chaney of Ocala, Fl.; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and “honorary family members” Turk and Sue Myslinski.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Edward J. Szmidt.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, January 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A private cremation was slated to follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.