Eileen McEntyre Dykstra, 60

Eileen McEntyre Dykstra, born on May 24, 1964, in Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2024, at Villa Marie Claire Hospice. She was 60 years old.

Eileen is survived by her devoted husband Danny Dykstra, her loving mother Terry McEntyre, her sister Kathleen McEntyre, and her brothers John McEntyre and his wife Michelle and Kevin McEntyre and his fiancée Nancy. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Joyce Dykstra; her in-laws Mary Caulfield and her husband Patrick, Albert Dykstra, and Raymond Dykstra; several cherished nephews; and her beloved cats, Tara and TJ. She was predeceased by her father, Jack McEntyre.

Eileen loved her hometown of Greenwood Lake, NY. She graduated from John S. Burke Catholic High School and SUNY Plattsburgh before embarking on a successful career as a royalty contracts manager at Pearson Education, Inc. Known for her dedication and professionalism, she made a lasting impact.

Eileen had a passion for watching the sunrise and found joy in sharing photos of these moments with family and friends. Her kindness and the twinkle in her eyes will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Visitation: Sunday, December 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Services, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, December 23, at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY.

Burial: Stephen’s Cemetery in Warwick, NY.

In lieu of gifts, charitable contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church in Eileen’s memory. May her gentle spirit and treasured memories bring comfort to those who loved her.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.