Eileen K. Brescia, 81

Eileen K. Brescia of Warwick, NY, passed into the loving arms of her savior on March 5, 2025, with her loving family by her side. She was 81 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, on August 13, 1943, she was the daughter of James and Veronica (Dower) Kelly.

Eileen was the co-owner, along with her husband Louis, of Accountax in Pine Island.

Eileen is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Louis, and their children and their families: L.J. Brescia (Jessica Scott) and Veronica Brescia (Anthony Cossentino), Evelyn Brescia (Sonja Grube), Glen Brescia (Connie), Keith Brescia (Antoinette), and Alexander Brescia (Michelle); granddaughter Addison Brescia; along with 10 additional grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Visitation: Monday, March 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Route 17A/Galloway Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eileen’s memory to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.