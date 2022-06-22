Eileen Haskell, of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at home. She was 82.

The daughter of the late Hugh Mulligan Jr. and Lillian Ohlson Mulligan, she was born on January 26, 1940 in Manhattan, NY.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia, Catherine and Marion Haskell; grandson, Edward; sister Jeanne Uszenski and husband Bill; brother, John Mulligan and wife Sandy; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward Haskell.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 19th from 1-4 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 20, at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Villalobos Rescue Center, PO Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com