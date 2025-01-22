Eileen Caldwell, 93

Eileen Caldwell of Warwick, NY, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, with family by her side.

She was born on April 15, 1931, to the late Vivan and Mini DeGroat in Hillburn, NY. She was one of 12, eight girls and four boys. She graduated from Suffern High School in 1949.

On January 26, 1951, she married John L. Caldwell Sr. They shared 34 wonderful years. Together they had three sons, John, William, and Steven.

Eileen was the matriarch of her family and loved spending time with each and every one of them. Whether it was over the phone, visiting, or simply sending a letter which she loved writing, this meant the world to her.

She worked many years at a local store, Gilvan’s and then went on to work at Warwick Savings Bank where she retired after several years. To say she was a staple of the Warwick community is an understatement. She was well known throughout the town.

She had a passion for butterflies and angels. Anyone could see that if they visited because of all the decor that she had throughout her home. When she would send letters or packages in the mail it would almost always contain something with one of those.

Another passion she had was history. She loved keeping up with family history and knew so much. She was a historian of Hillburn, NY.

Eileen is survived by one son, Steven S. Caldwell of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Cireena, Ryan, and William Jr; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons John L. Caldwell Jr. and William Caldwell Sr.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of the healthcare workers who cared for Eileen while she was in Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Middletown, NY. We would also like to thank Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A celebration of life for all to attend will be held at the American Legion, 71 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY on May 31, 2025 from 3 to 5 p.m. Please RSVP by May 16, 2025, to Erin Caldwell: 843-422-7030 (call or text).

Memorial donations can be made to the Ramapough Munsee Lenape Nation through this link in memory of Eileen Caldwell: rmlncc.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.