Edwin “Mickey” O’Day, of Fort Mohave, AZ (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away on October 11, 2022 after a long illness. He was 92 years old.

Born in Hollis, Queens, NY on December 8, 1929, he was the son of Edward G. and Emma J. (neeCavendish) O’Day.

Edwin retired from Union Carbide in Sterling Forest where he worked for many years.

Edwin is survived by his son, Michael O’Day of Longmont, CO; daughter Christine O’Day of Middletown,NY; grandchildren: Elan, Arielle, Sam, Mikaela, Ayden, Keenan, Max, David, and Rachel; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Maryann Teresa (nee Angona); son Donald O’Daydaughter Doreen O’Day, and granddaughter Rachael Bonnema.

A graveside service will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in Warwick Cemetery. Meet in funeral home parking lot at 12:45 to join procession to cemetery.