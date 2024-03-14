Edward M. Cook Jr., 48

Edward M. Cook Jr. of Warwick, NY, passed away at Morristown Medical Center, NJ, surrounded by his loving family on March 12, 2024. He was 48 years old.

Born on November 7, 1975, in Middletown, NY, he was the son of Edward M. and Jacqueline (nee Yee) Cook.

Ed had worked for the past four years as a draftsman for Irace Architecture in Warwick, NY. Prior to that, Ed had worked in many fields and trades, and was well-known for his ability to master whatever was put in front of him.

He was an avid snowboarder, motorcyclist, licensed drone pilot, hunter, camper, artist, and lover of life who made a friend of every person he met.

Ed is survived by his wife Tara (nee Ruggiero) and their two children, Laura and Elizabeth, at home; his parents Edward M. Cook Sr. and Jaqueline Cook; and his sister Christine Cook.

Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral ceremony: Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ed’s memory to the Warwick Skate Park Initiative, c/o CFOS, 30 Scott’s Corners Drive, Suite 203, Montgomery, NY 12599 or online at warwickskatepark.com.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Platt Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.