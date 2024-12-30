Edward James Sheridan, 68

Edward James “Jim” Sheridan passed into rest at the age of 68 at home in Florida, NY. He is survived by his son, John Sheridan, and his former partner, Joyce Willetts.

Born in 1956 in New York City to parents who raised him with a Great Depression mindset, he was part of a large and ever-changing family. At school, his teachers called him “Edward,” at home he was called “Eddie,” but it was his friends who called him “Jim,” the name that stuck for the rest of his life.

Jim dropped out of school at the age of 15, the majority of his education being the smarts he learned on the streets of Queens. He learned to live life in his own way, usually on the fringes of “polite society.” After leaving home, Jim picked up odd jobs and made his way across the country, often with little more than a borrowed jacket on his back. His vocations ranged from shoveling snow off roofs in Colorado to crab fishing in the Bering Sea during the less-safe days before “Deadliest Catch.” In 1974, Jim joined the U.S. Army, which took him to North Carolina, Germany, and Spain. He eventually came back to New York City, working in construction, destruction, and everything in between. He spoke most fondly of his time crabbing, despite the scars and troubles it left him.

After meeting Joyce, he moved to Florida, NY. There, he fought and won his battle with alcoholism, drinking his last on the eve of the 4th of July, 1997, a month before their son John was born. He became a quiet (only in some respects) but strong supporter of his family and community. He was an assistant cub master for Cub Scout Pack 44 and one of the driving forces of the old Florida Focus newspaper and its predecessor, the Florida Onion. He shared his love of fishing by organizing an annual Memorial Day fishing trip for local families. Jim also became a collector of all things fishing, especially antique reels, which evolved into an interest in all things vintage and antique. He frequented all the local auction houses and antique shops, developing an intuitive sense for value.

Known around town for his gregarious nature, he relied on his strength, his unorthodox education, and his gift of gab to help himself and his friends. In his later years, he struggled with his health, seeing the body he had relied on all his life getting less and less able to do what he required of it, but too proud or stubborn to admit it. To the end, he lived life in his own way, beyond the edges of the norm and eschewing the trappings of a comfortable existence. Still, he was loved by his family and friends and will be missed.

Thanks are given to the VA healthcare system, especially the West Haven VA Medical Center and its staff, for taking care of him. Thanks are given as well to his friends for sharing in his life. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined.

