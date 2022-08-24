Edward F. Smith, of Highland Mills, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was 73 years old. The son of Edson F. “Swifty” and Dorothy Jordan Smith, he was born December 31, 1948, in Cornwall, NY.

Ed was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta, receiving a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. Ed worked for the United States Postal Service for 39 years. He was the retired postmaster of Central Valley, where he worked for 20+ years. During his time as postmaster, he made wonderful connections with the people of the town and enjoyed every moment of it.

He was predeceased by his brother Robert E. Smith. Survivors include his sister Betty Ann Muller and her husband Al of Monroe; Cousin Wayne Smith of Monroe; and his nephews Nicholas, Daniel, and his wife Angela.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, NY 10926.

Donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or St. Anastasia Parish Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926.