Edel Paulsen, of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Monday, October 10, 2022. He was 49.

The son of Norman Paulsen and the late Marjorie Ann Grohosky Paulsen, he was born on August 23, 1973 in Warwick, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kristie Paulsen; stepson, Kevin Konwisarz; father, Norman Paulsen; aunt, Nancy Cosky; along with several cousins.

Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, October 17th from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921, with the memorial service starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to the Florida Firehouse after the service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com