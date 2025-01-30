Eddie A. Rivera, 82

Eddie A. Rivera of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He was 82 years old.

Born June 15, 1942, in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the last child of Ramon and Petra (Rosado) Rivera. The family all came to New York City by November of 1948.

He and his wife moved to Greenwood Lake in 2002, subsequently retired and restored their 1890 Victorian home. They were parishioners of Holy Rosary Church.

Eddie was a machine mechanic supervisor for Lembo Corporation in Paterson, NJ, and then United Wire Corporation in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. He took pride in renovating homes and could fix anything put in front of him.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, together 50 years; two daughters with Patricia, Julie Perkins-Bade and her husband Christopher, and Sarah E. Rivera; as well as three children by his late wife Eleanor — Elizabeth and Robert Zelasko, Edward and Denise Rivera, and Brian and Kimberly Rivera; 11 grandchildren — Jarrett, Ryan, Mason, Reagan, Norah, Jacob, Madison, Connor, Laura, William, and Odin; a pet, Leia; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to UnitedHospiceInc.org.

Private arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.