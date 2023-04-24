Dr. Grace J. Brindley of Warwick, NY, formerly of Miller Place, Long Island, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was 83 years old.

Born in July of 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Vincent “Vito” and Sadie (LaRocca) Teofilo.

Grace worked for the Miller Place School District for 37 years. She started out teaching art on a cart, became a Director of Gifted and Talented, was a teacher’s union president, a beloved principal, and retired as the school superintendent. She loved Long Island; it was where she raised her family and called “home” for more than 50 years.

Throughout her career, Grace touched the lives of many students, families, and teachers. She was a beacon of light for the community, giving generously of her time and talents to make the school district the best it could be. Grace encouraged and inspired many to reach their greatest potential and was most proud of her commitment to life-long learning and her large, loving family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, shell collecting, cooking, and entertaining friends and family.

Grace is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Peter; daughter, Barbara Brindley of Warwick, NY; daughter, Dr. Terri and husband Wayne Carson of Marco Island, FL; son, Gilbert Brindley and husband, Edward McCormick of Lebanon, NJ; daughter, Samantha and husband Scott Walter of Warwick, NY; son, Peter V. and wife, Colleen Brindley of Red Bank, NJ; brother, Dr. Vincent Teofilo of Los Gatos, CA; 18 grandchildren: William, Brian and Catherine Hine, Cailyn Brindley, Kendall Johnson, Julia and Frank Jordano, Grace Fisher, John, Ryan, and Peter J. Brindley, Ryan, Sean, Kevin, and Ben Walter, Samantha, Kristina, and Matthew Brindley, and three great-grandchildren: William, Tatum, and Beckett Hine. She was predeceased by grandson, William Hine.

Memorial visitation will be on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Dr. Grace Brindley Memorial Scholarship Fund https://gofund.me/9866f099. All monies donated through Go Fund Me will be donated to the Scholarship Fund. Donations can also be made direct to the school district by mailing a check to: Miller Place UFSD, 7 Memorial Drive, Miller Place, NY 11764. Please place in memo Dr. Grace Brindley Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send online condolences visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.