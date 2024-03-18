Dr. Clifford Dennis Barker, 61

Dr. Clifford Dennis Barker passed away with his wife by his side on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was 61 years old.

Cliff was born in Kansas City, Missouri on July 26, 1962. He grew up in Congers, NY. Cliff graduated from Clarkstown High School North in 1980, where he was captain of the football team. Cliff graduated from Cornell University in 1984, with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering with distinction. Cliff was salutatorian of New York Medical College in 1984, where he was elected twice as president of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. During his medical school rotation at Danbury Hospital, he met Cheryl.

In 1989, Cliff completed his internship in internal medicine at Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut. He did his radiology residency at New York University, completing a body imaging fellowship and becoming a chief resident. Cliff and Cheryl married in 1991, and later moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where Cliff was a fellow in magnetic resonance imaging at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in the Washington University School of Medicine.

After the couple moved back to New York in 1994, Cliff joined Radiologic Associates, where he later became a managing partner. He was director of MRI and body imaging at Horton Medical Center, as well as a member of the medical executive board. Cliff worked for nearly 30 years at medical centers across the Hudson Valley. Cliff was also a co-founder and medical director of Advanced Imaging Associates in Franklin, NJ.

In 2003, Cliff, Cheryl, and their son Matthew moved to Warwick. In the over 20 years they’ve called Warwick home, they became a part of the community, made lifelong friends, and watched their son grow up.

One of the highlights of Cliff’s year was the annual summer vacation in Maine. He loved lobster rolls with lots of butter, reading by the sea, and spending time with his family. He loved sharing movies with his son, especially anything full of crime, comedy, or both.

Cliff loved sports. He was a talented football player and even better at betting. He was a respected leader and captain of the Rams football team at Clarkstown North. He was a gifted golfer, with a “hole in one” trophy to prove it. He also loved watching lacrosse, whether cheering on Big Red at the NCAA championships or supporting his son on the field at Warwick and Don Bosco Prep.

Cliff is survived by his wife Cheryl (Morano) and son Matthew. He is predeceased by his father Bruce Faubert Barker and mother Ellen Mack (Sheridan) and two half-brothers, Christopher Mack and Jarrett Mack. He is also survived by half-brothers Dr. Darrell Barker and Dean Barker.

Visitation: Thursday, March 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Cliff’s family invites you to share your photos, memories, and stories of your experiences with him by emailing rememberingcliffbarker@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornell University at giving.cornell.edu.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.