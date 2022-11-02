Douglas Mann, Jr. of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 26, 2022. He was 73 years old.

Born on June 3, 1949 in Ringwood, NJ, he was the son of the late Douglas Mann, Sr. and Mae (DeFreese) Mann.

Douglas proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1970.

Doug is survived by his loving wife Diane; children: Tamica Pitre, Carol Gillespie, Domenic Mann, Belinda Mann, Melissa Cruz, Joshua Mann, and Emily Mann; grandchildren: R.J., Nicholas, Alexander, Justin, Benjamin, Holden, Olivia, Savannah, Michael Jr., Jasmine, Lilly, Abby, Eric, Jackson, and Layla; and one great-grandchild, Avery; siblings: Mildred, Richard, Milton, and Arthur.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 2 to 4:00 and 7 to 9:00 p.m. at by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com