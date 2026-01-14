Douglas J. Van Cook

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Douglas John Van Cook, on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. He was 78 years old.

Born on May 4, 1947, in Manhattan, N.Y. to Anne Marie Van Cook (nee Mogavero) and Eugene Walter Van Cook, who precede him in death.

Douglas grew up in the Bronx, N.Y. where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood. He graduated from New York University School of Engineering with a degree in electrical engineering in 1969. His first professional job was at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he worked as an engineer from 1969-1971. He was employed by Verizon Telephone Company for over 26 years, succeeding in different roles, spearheading the group as Director of Capital Recovery during the latter part of his time there. The following 20 years of his career involved making impactful contributions in innovation, leadership, finance and sales at various telecommunication companies such as Telecordia, Time Warner Cable and Lightower Fiber Networks.

Douglas had a love of many hobbies, always keeping busy and an insatiable desire to learn new skills. In 1975 he acquired his private pilot’s license and enjoyed recreational flying. He spent hours building intricate ship and plane models, collecting vintage train cars, tracks and accessories and constructing the most elaborate platform for a train city a basement would ever see. He loved hunting, fishing and camping in various parts of the United States and in Canada. He was also never timid to tackle any home improvement project or repair, as he was the ultimate handy man. Travelling was a huge part of his life with his precious wife and children, having visited over 50 countries in his lifetime.

Douglas is survived by his beloved wife of over 56 years, Cathy (nee D’Amico) Van Cook, his daughters Kimberly Kern (Jason) from Montvale, NJ, and Pamela Vidh (Matthias) from Sollentuna, Sweden, sister Janet Cummings (Ralph) from Rancho Mission Viejo, CA, his grandchildren: Amanda, Alex, Emily and Michael, brother-in-laws that are more like brothers, Dr. Joseph D’Amico (Lucille) from Tarrytown, NY and Henry D’Amico (Jennifer), from Hopewell Junction, NY and so many loving nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his beloved dog Ella Bella.

Visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

Donations in Douglas’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Md. 21741 or at https://www.cancer.org/donate

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.