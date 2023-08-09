Dorothy Louise Hommey Conklin passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at her daughter’s house in Chesapeake, Virginia. She was 97 years old.

Dorothy was a resident of Warwick for more than 70 years. The daughter of Arthur Hommey and Sarah Thompson Hommey she was born on Sept. 4, 1925, in Weirton, West Virginia.

Mom graduated from Rostraver Township High School (Pennsylvania) in 1943 and worked as a typist for the U.S. Army at the Office of Dependency Benefits in Newark, New Jersey.

She married her husband Vincent Conklin on March 26, 1946, in Chertertown, Maryland.

A stay-at-home wife and mother, she became a Brownie leader when her three daughters were young. She also served as president of the Warwick Girl Scout Council for two years.

Her hobbies were sewing, knitting, crocheting, plastic canvas and genealogy. Mom loved to bake and decorate cakes for her family and friends, and read books on her iPad. After Dad retired they bought an RV and traveled around the United States.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Marie McFadden (Lawrence) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Regina Ball (Richard) of Warwick, and Catherine Conklin of Chesapeake, Virginia. Her granddaughters: Stephanie McCombs (Michael) and Heather Hardy of Chesapeake, Virginia. Her great-granddaughters: Samantha Walker (Tyler), Amanda McCombs and Megan McCombs and her great-great- granddaughter Lily Louise Walker all of Chesapeake, Virginia.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years who passed away on July 31, 2014. She was also predeceased by her parents, her brother and sister-in-law Charles and Margaret Hommey, her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Hannah Grace Hommey, and her sister and brother-in-law Mary and Joseph Miller. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Aubrey and Frances Conklin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eugene and Catherine Conklin and also a few nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at the Graham Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Family and friends will meet at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, on Friday, Aug. 18, at 12:30 p.m. and then go over to the Veterans Cemetery in Goshen for a 1 p.m. service where she will be buried with her husband.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 98, Warwick, New York 10990 or the Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation, 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, New York 10990.