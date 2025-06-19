Dorothea Ann Norberg of Warwick, N.Y. (formerly of Staten Island), passed away on June 18, 2025, at Garnet Medical Center. She was 78 years old.

Born in Staten Island, N.Y., on December 20, 1946, she was the daughter of Francis and Marie (Hassel) Miller.

Dorothea was a teacher in the N.Y.C. School for many years. She also was a substitute teacher in Orange County and taught CCD at St. Stephen’s Church. She was also a realtor with Raynor Country in Warwick.

Dorothea is survived by her beloved husband Alan; daughter Allyson Secord and her husband Greg; son Eric Norberg; daughter Wendy McCormick and her husband Patrick; and daughter Kristin Mullen; seven grandchildren: Emily, Connor, Brent, Makenna, Grace, Eddie, and Taylor. She was predeceased by her parents, son Alan Kenneth, Jr., and sister Constance Duhamel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y., followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Galloway Road, Warwick. To view the Mass online at the scheduled time, use this link: https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/livestreams.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mary’s Meals, c/o St .Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.