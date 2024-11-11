Donald Van Buren, 86

Donald F. Van Buren passed away peacefully at Garnet Health on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. He was 86.

Born to Ferris and Mabel (Slocum) Van Buren, Donald grew up in Newburgh, NY, before moving to Westtown in 1967.

Donald worked various jobs throughout his life, including owning his own business, laying sod, landscaping and snow plowing. He worked at West Point doing custodial duties after basketball and hockey games as well as for the Town of Minisink taking care of the parks during the summer.

Donald was a member of the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1962. He was a carpenter, then became an aircraft mechanic.

That stoked his interest in flying and he became a pilot of small aircraft in 1971. He loved to fly and at one point owned a Cessna 150.

Donald had interests in many things. They included the outdoors, local history and working with his hands. He was also handy around the house and loved to work on cars.

Donald never met an ice cream sundae he wasn’t interested in or a stack of cookies he swore he only took two of. He lived an interesting life, and Carol said she was always learning something new about him. You never knew when you would hear a new story from his past.

Above all, he enjoyed being with his family.

Donald is predeceased by his wife Carol (Ford) Van Buren; his son Mark A Van Buren; his grandson Andrew Van Buren; his brother Harrison Van Buren; and his four sisters, Ethel Van Buren, Vivian and her husband Frank Sheridan, Doris Van Buren, and Eleanor and her husband George Romanos.

He was the devoted father of Todd Van Buren and his wife Charlene of Westtown, N.Y., Stephanie Van Buren of Bellwood, N.C., Susan Reddan and her husband John of Warwick, N.Y., Jennifer Coon and her husband Ryan of Saugerties, N.Y., Kimberly LaFemina and her husband Morgan of Bloomingburg, N.Y., and Adam Van Buren of Pahrump, Nevada; and beloved grandfather of Tyler and Christian Van Buren, Mason Reddan, Raelynn Coon, and Nichole Darnell. Donald also leaves behind great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral took place Thursday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial was at Beemerville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.