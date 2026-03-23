Longtime resident of both Warwick, N.Y., and Naples, N.Y., Donald Sampson passed away on March 17, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old.

Born in Nazareth, Pa., on April 21, 1936, Don and his wife Gail have owned and operated Mount Peter Ski Area for the past 56 years.

Don is survived by Gail, his loving wife of 57 years, who has stood by his side with unfaltering devotion. He will be missed terribly by his children: Rebecca Sampson and her partner David Reed; Amy Cutler and her husband Brian; Donna Sampson Holt and her partner John Lisby; Diane Barrett and her husband Christopher; Clifford Sampson and his wife Maggie; and Neal Sampson and his wife Linda. Don was blessed to have many grandchildren: Zachary Sampson, Tara Kressler, Christopher Barrett, Debbie Jean Polise, Jennifer Williamson, Jessica Soto, Brianna McCaul, and Kei Kullberg; as well as many, many great-grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Phillips.

Don was an avid hunter and a longtime member of Deer Search, and of a member of the National Guard. He loved being outdoors, whether hunting or fishing, or just riding through the woods, in the side-by-side with Gail and their four poodles.

Don’s greatest accomplishment and lifelong passion was operating Mount Peter. His dedication to the sport of skiing led to hundreds of thousands of people learning how to ski, love winter, and connect with their families. His work ethic and drive were unparalleled, and together with Gail they built a mountain out of a hill, and taught us all that hard work, perseverance, and determination will knock down any barrier.

The family is planning a celebration of life at 3 pm on April 26 at Mount Peter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Don’s name to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at Memorials & Honoraria | Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, as their mission of conserving America’s elk and other wildlife habitats is so closely aligned with his love of the land.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.