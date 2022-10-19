Donald “Baldy” Watch Sr. of Westtown, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was 80.

The son of the late Frank Watch and Stella Dembeck Watch, he was born on May 8, 1942 in Sussex, NJ.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Sztendor Watch; son, Donald Watch Jr. (Donna); son, Frank Watch Sr. (Tina); daughter, Michelle Watch (Damon); 6 grandchildren, Sarah Mabie (Danny); Jonathan Watch (Chelsea); Dianna Watch (Shawn); Frank Watch Jr. (Casey); Vincent Watch (Rachel) and Pilar Kaplan; great grandson, Grayson Watch; brother, Albert Watch (Emma); sister, Jeanette Bennett (Gary); sister, Estelle “Stella” Olinski (John); sister, Mary Horn (Steven); along with numerous niece, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Emily Pines.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 16th from 2-6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 17, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

A cremation burial will be held privately in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Cemetery, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com