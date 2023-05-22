Dona Heupel

Dona Dee (Palumbo) Heupel, a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY and recently relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC passed at home on Feb. 21, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends. Born on Dec. 3, 1946, she graduated from Warwick High School and OCCC.

She is survived by her loving husband, William F. Heupel of 54 ½ years; her brother, Ralph Palumbo and wife, Susie of Middletown, NY; nephews Ralph Palumbo and wife, Diana of Myrtle Beach, SC; Vincent Palumbo, and Melissa Santiago; and great nephew Camdyn Palumbo, of Chester, NY; William Palumbo of Walden, NY; sister-in-law Carol Mainey of Myrtle Beach, SC and numerous cousins and friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents Ralph & Vera (DeMouth) Palumbo and in-laws John & Aggie (Heupel) Gallagher. The family would like to thank the aides and nurses of Amedisys Hospice of Conway, SC.

She worked at Grand Union and Stop & Shop in Monroe, NY as an S&G associate for 37 years, and did volunteer work at the Warwick Food Pantry for 20 years. Dona loved cooking, entertaining, Sudoku puzzles, and going to casinos.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Warwick Food Pantry, 135 Forester Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.

A Celebration of Dona’s life will be held on June 10, 2023 at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.