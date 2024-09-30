Dietmar E. Schulze, 86

Dietmar E. Schulze, of Greenwood Lake, NY, a former telephone repairman working for Mitel, Inc. in Lyndhurst, N.J., and a long-time resident of the area, peacefully passed away on September 23, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was 86 years old. The son of the late Johannes E. and Charlotte M. Schulze (Schroeter), he was born on April 30, 1938, in Germany. He graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 1957. He was a long-time dedicated member of the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps for over 64 years helping those in need throughout the history of his community. He was a proud member of the German American Club in Middletown, N.Y., and a founder and member of Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Dietmar leaves behind his loving daughter, Tanya Heffner, and her husband, John; his granddaughter, Brooke; and one niece and four nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife Gisela Schulze and his beloved brothers Gerhard Schulze and Werner Schulze.

Dietmar was a caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather (Opa), EMT caregiver, and friend and will be forever loved and missed, but never forgotten. He had a heart of gold always lending a helping hand to those in need.

Memorial service: Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 25 Waterstone Rd, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. The service will be live streamed and can be accessed via the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 223, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.