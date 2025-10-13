Diane Scarpone, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at home. She was 73. The daughter of Isaac Leroy Gelok and Eleanor Adelmann, Diane was born on May 15, 1952, in Bloomfield, N.J.

Diane was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family. She was an avid outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, going to the beach, and mountain biking. Diane is survived by her husband Paul and her son Michael.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary RC Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925 with Fr. Reynor Santiago officiating.

Memorial contributions in Diane’s memory may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.