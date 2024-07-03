Dennis S. Sanders, 81

Dennis S. Sanders, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Woodcliff Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 81. The son of Buck and Angelina Dechiaro Sanders, Dennis was born on July 3, 1942, in Manhattan, NY.

Dennis journeyed through life with unwavering determination and a spirit of kindness. He left a legacy of dedication to his family and community.

Professionally, Dennis loved working in construction where he stayed for over 30 years while residing in Queens. He left an indelible mark on everyone he worked with throughout the years. He also enjoyed his cowboy movies/shows, fishing, bike riding, cooking, playing Bingo, and his everyday treat of strawberry ice cream. His passion for these hobbies not only brought him joy but also to others around him.

Dennis will always be known for his pranks, sense of humor, generosity, and extreme kindness. He touched countless lives. He actively participated in donating to the ASPCA, spent time driving others to doctor appointments/food shopping, etc., and was the Bingo caller for many years. He was committed to making the world a better place.

Dennis met Patricia and they were married after high school. They were married for 43 years until she passed away in 2009. They had three children: Daughter Eileen Sanders, son Dennis J. Sanders Jr., and son John J Sanders. He was a devoted spouse and parent, always putting his family first and cherishing every moment spent with them.

Dennis will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

Dennis is survived by his daughter Eileen Sanders of Orange County, NY; his sons Dennis J. Sanders Jr. of Suffolk County, NY, and John J. Sanders of Orange County, NY; and drandchildren Dennisen Sanders, Joseph Sanders, Angelina Sanders, and Quinn Sanders.

Dennis was predeceased by his wife Patricia J. Sanders in 2009, his brother William “Bill” Sanders in 2003, and his sister Bertice Digiulio in 2005.

Visitation: Monday, July 1, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Private cremation will follow.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.