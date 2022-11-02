Dennis G. Cronin, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 24, 2022. He was 69 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY on May 5, 1953, he was the son of Peter J. and Dolores E. (Golvin) Cronin.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Maria (nee Berrios); daughters Candice Shera and her spouse Courtenay Shera, Jr. and Kelly Cronin; son Matthew Cronin; seven grandchildren: Logan Jarer, Sienna Jarer, Thatcher Shera, Arden Shera, Keona Jones, Jordan Little, and Isabella Welch; siblings: Peter Cronin, Patricia Cronin and Michael Cronin. He was predeceased by his parents.

Dennis was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time at his grandchildren’s sporting and school events and having them over to the house. A family statement reads, “Dad will be missed for his steady presence and supporting ways; most especially missed for his character, wisdom, humor, and zest for life.”

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dennis’ memory to Donatelife.org or the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com