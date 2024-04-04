Delano F. Jardine, 83

Delano F. Jardine of Warwick, NY, passed away on March 28, 2024, at Garnet Medical Center. He was 83 years old.

Born in Harlem, NY, June 30, 1940, he was the son of Theodore and Jenita (Walcott) Jardine.

Del served his country proudly in the United States Army. Continuing his dedication to service, Del worked his way up through the ranks of the NYPD, retiring as a detective. He later worked as security for Minisink School District, Revlon in NYC, and for Ron Pullman, the CEO of Revlon, as well as at Merrill Lynch in NYC.

A statement reads, “Del loved Jazz and good wine. His favorite dogs were chows and akitas.”

Del is survived by his fiancé Joan (Davis) Lalla at home, daughter Nicole Phillips of Fl., granddaughter Reese of Fl., sisters Linda Bibbins of NYC and Jean of Spain, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Friday, April 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Del’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 1702 E. Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016, or online at wish.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.