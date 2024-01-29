Debra Pauline Daleo, 56

Debra Pauline Daleo of Florida, NY, a real estate associate broker for Coldwell Banker Village Green Realty, serving Orange County, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after a courageous battle with stomach cancer. She was 56.

Deb was born on April 23, 1967, in Huntington, Long Island. She was raised in her beloved Bronx borough. She attended Robert Fiance Beauty School, attaining her NYS Cosmetology license. In 1991 she met the love of her life Christopher. They were married in 1995 and had their beloved son Nicholas in 1999. Debra spent 33 years as a doting wife, mother, and career woman. Wanting to spend more time with Nicky, Debra earned her NYS RE license and spent 23 years as a highly successful associate broker in the Hudson Valley.

Debra cherished time with her family and friends. After days of prepping to cook lavish meals with the skillset of a Michelin chef, Deb’s food was her love language to all close to her. No one went home hungry and no one went home without leftovers. She prided herself in her immaculate and well-maintained home and filled it with friends, family, and laughter. She held the confidence of dear family and close friends with her open mind, kind heart, and beautiful soul. She will be missed dearly by all who had the fortune to know her.

Debra is survived by her loving husband Christopher Paul Daleo; son Nicholas Paul Daleo; mother Betty E. Ramundo; brother Robert; sister-in-law Allie; nieces and nephews, Maya, Milan, Robert, and Anthony; her beloved aunt and uncle, Linda and Bob; along with an immeasurable number of extended family, beloved cousins, lifetime friends and trusted colleagues.

She was predeceased by her father, Herman Hauer Jr., and son, Paul Christopher Daleo.

Visitation was held on Friday, January 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Visitation was also held Saturday morning, January 27, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral mass.

A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Per her wishes, a private cremation will take place after the services.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.