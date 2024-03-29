Deborah Werner, 99

Deborah Werner, a long-time resident of Florida, New York, passed away on March 28, 2024, at the age of 99.

The daughter of the late Grace and Charles Finkelstein of Brooklyn, New York, she was born on November 17, 1924.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Nathan Werner and is survived by her son Dr. Robert Werner and his wife Patricia of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; grandchild Noreen; and great-grandchildren Naomi and Ellie; son Jerrold Werner and his wife Lynda of Florida, New York; grandchildren Alyssa, Aron and Aric; great-grandchildren Lily, Dawson, Pyper, Clayton and Everly; and daughter Cynthia Werner of Albany, New York.

She was predeceased by her brothers Jack Finkelstein and Bernard Finkelstein, and sisters Ann Kloner, Ruth Shaffer, Sylvia Eichler and Marcella Feinman.

She was a member and founder with her husband Nathan of Temple Beth Shalom, as well as the first Hebrew School teacher. She was a member of B’nai Brith, life member of Hadassah, American Legion Auxiliary Post 1250, past district deputy grand matron of Orange-Rockland District Order of the Eastern Star and past matron of Queen Esther Chapter #163, and the Historical Society of Florida, New York.

Services: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: the Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Spanktown Road, Warwick, NY.

Donations in her name may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Arrangements are honorably entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - 845-794-7474 or josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.