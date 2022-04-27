Dawn Jennings-Trone, a resident of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick. She was 61. The daughter of Sylvia Garnier-Jennings and the late Madison Jennings, Dawn was born on May 25, 1960 in Manhattan.

Dawn was a long time employee of the Warwick Valley School District and a beloved member of the community. She had a way of lighting up whatever room she walked into and making everyone feel a sense of love and belonging. Dawn loved spending her summers vacationing on the Cape May beaches with her husband and family.

Dawn is survived by her husband; Scott Trone, of Warwick, her sons; Justin Trone and his wife Christine, of Warwick and Cass Trone and his wife Alicia, of Woodbourne, daughter; Alia Trone-Lanzkron and her husband Jonathan, of Warwick; mother, Sylvia Garnier-Jennings, of Warwick, her beloved grandchildren: Sophia, Carter, Cass Jr., Tristian, and Madi, nephew; Varick Ward and his wife Angela, two brothers; Madison Jr. and Steven, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dawn was predeceased by her father, Madison Jennings; her sister, Ella Ward, as well as her beloved uncle and aunt, Doc and Gaynell Logan.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at the Warwick Center-Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A celebration of Dawn’s life will immediately follow in the Port Ewen Room (lower level) of the chapel. All are invited to attend.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.