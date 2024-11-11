David Petraglia, 86

David Petraglia, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital on November 7, 2024. He was 86.

David was an expert carpenter, and his skills can be seen in many homes and buildings throughout the village and the town of Warwick. He was an active and inspiring member of the Chardavoyne Group in Warwick, NY.

Graveside service: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Warwick Cemetery, after meeting at 1:45 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY 10990. A memorial service will be held later.