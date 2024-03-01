David J. Nolan, 78

David J. Nolan of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He was 78 years old. Born in Port Jefferson, NY, on March 19, 1945, he was the son of Gerard J. and Dorothy M. (nee Detweiler) Nolan.

David was a math professor emeritus at SUNY Suffolk in Selden, NY. David is survived by his beloved wife Arlene; son Eric Nolan and his wife Gabriela, and their children Emilio Nolan-Corona and Gael Nolan-Corona; daughter Kimberly Nolan; grandchildren Jacob Chen and Tyler Chen; siblings Stephen Nolan, Ellen Pedisisch, Dorothy McKeown, Kevin Nolan, and Paul Nolan; many nieces and nephews; and dog Deacon. He was predeceased by daughter Jessica Henderson-Chen, M.D., and siblings Gerard Nolan, Mary Ann Lopez, and Peter Nolan.

Private arrangements were made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 006, Newton, MA 02458.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.