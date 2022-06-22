Mr. David J. Cutler, an area native and more recent resident of Pine Island, NY passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was 69. David was born on January 9, 1953, in Harriman.

David was a self-employed contractor for over 50 years. He loved the game of pool (billiards) and belonged to many different leagues, Middletown Pool League, Tap League and the APA League, and several more. David loved to go hunting and he had belonged to several hunting clubs through the years. He loved to spend time riding his Granddaughters and his Rolly around in the golf cart.

Survivors include his loving daughter Jennifer L. Maher and her husband, John D. Maher (the Best-Son-In-Law you could ever have, David always said), two very precious granddaughters, Abigail Rose and Annabelle Grace, Julie Cutler, his wife of many years, sons Reginald (Redgie) and David Jr. as well as his children David John Cutler III, Alexander Joseph Cutler, and Trevor James Cutler, sisters, Jane Cutler, Mable Cutler, and Mary Cutler along with many nieces and nephews.

David was predeceased by his parents Jim and Mabel Lutz Cutler as well as his brothers, William Cutler, Jimmy Cutler, and Robert Cutler.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30pm at the Warwick Center – Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990. A funeral service will be held at 6:30pm. Burial will take place privately at the St. Stanislaus RC Cemetery in Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society – PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.