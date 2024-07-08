David Ferguson, 83

David Ferguson, of The Villages, Fl., passed away on June 23, 2024, at The Villages Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years old.

He was born on September 19, 1940, in Staten Island, NY, and lived in Warwick, NY, for 40 years before moving to The Villages, Fl.

Dave served in the NYPD for 20 years. After retiring from the NYPD, he became a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Warwick, NY. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, PBA, Operation Shoebox, and the 1013 Club in The Villages, Fl.

Dave was married to his best friend, Eileen Egan Ferguson, for nearly 60 years until her passing in 2021. There was peace and joy in knowing he passed the afternoon before their 64th wedding anniversary. Dave was a great role model for his six children, 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was hardworking, loyal, and loved his community and our country. His family and friends benefited from his dedication to work, community, and family. He could always be counted upon for support.

While raising his family in Warwick, Dave was active in his church and the parish elementary school. He coached the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. He followed his kids’ sports teams and volunteered as a coach for Warwick Little League and Youth Pee Wee Football League. He loved watching his children compete and offered his endless support to players and coaches alike. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and funny stories. Dave also enjoyed reading, fishing, golfing, camping, and keeping up with current events.

Dave is survived by his family, Dave Ferguson and his wife Priska; Mike Ferguson; Caroll Ferguson and her husband Eddie McKallen; Matt Ferguson and his wife Vicky; Eileen Purcell and her husband Dan; Jen Dunn and her husband Brian; his treasured grandchildren Jason, Joseph, Tanya and husband Jake, Brianne and husband Nico, Drew, Taylor, Danny, Noel, Delaney, Keegan, Nick, Meghan, Julia and husband Dustin, and Autumn; as well as great-grandchildren Gavin, Alexa, Mila, Declan, Myla, Braelyn and Eily. Dave also leaves behind his brothers Charlie and Bill, his dear sisters-in-law and treasured life-long friends from Staten Island, Warwick, and in recent years, the neighbors who became his friends and family in Hallandale, The Villages.

Visitation: Friday, July 19 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Lazear Smith Funeral Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, in Warwick, NY.

Funeral mass: Friday, July 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY with burial following in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Donations can be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Dave.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.