David DeGroat, 67

David DeGroat of Warwick, NY, passed away on June 20, 2024, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, after a brave fight against ALS. He was 67 years old.

Born in Paterson, NJ, on February 16, 1957, he was one of four children born to the late Leo and Helen DeGroat.

David was a dietary aide for Mt. Alverno Center in Warwick for 31 years.

David is survived by his brother James DeGroat, sister Diane DeGroat, brother Leo DeGroat Jr., his wife Tuewana and their children Brett and Seth, cousin Gerard DeGroat, and his beloved cat Bandit.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 8 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.