Daryl Lucas, 67

Daryl Lucas of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on July 10, 2024. He was 67 years old. The son of the late Marcelina Major Lucas he was born on March 29, 1957 in Mount Kisco, NY.

Daryl was a retired U.S. Marines lieutenant and a pilot. He was predeceased by his wife Kim Miller King Lucas.

He is survived by his daughters Jessica King and Joi King; grandchildren Dennis King, Demi King, Amanie Milligan, Kesigh Delouch, Darrios Taylor and Matthew DaSilva Jr.; great-granddaughter Lilly Horgan; sisters-in-law Lori Vandunk and Dawn Ferguson; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ira Warren Lucas.

Burial of his ashes with military honors: Saturday July 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Florida Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.