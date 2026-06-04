Daryl Baker of Monroe, N.Y., (formerly of Greenwood Lake), passed away suddenly on May 23, 2026, in Monroe, N,Y. He was 43 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, N.J., on Dec. 13, 1982, he was the son of Rosemary (nee Luchese) and Robert J. Baker.

Daryl was a Lead Data Base Engineer with Balyasny Asset Management in New York City.

He was a graduate of Tuxedo High School and later the University of Albany with degrees in computer science and mathematics. Daryl was a kind analytical person who liked heavy metal music and was a bit of a foodie as well as a Yankee and Giants fan.

A family statement reads; “Daryl was not the center of attention if he could help it but loved to travel and experience life his way, he lived a full life in a short time and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Daryl is survived by his mother, Rosemary Baker of Warwick, N.Y.; his brother Ben Baker of Salt Lake City, Utah; aunts Dianne Luchese, Mary Baker, Ann Wingate, Elizabeth Howard, and his uncles John and Donald Baker as well as many cousins.

Memorial visitation was on Sunday May 31, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home 17 Oakland Ave. Warwick, NY 10990. A Memorial Service followed.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Daryl’s memory to a charity of one’s choice

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.