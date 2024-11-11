Darioleta Gloria Ball-Dominguez, 90

Darioleta Gloria Ball-Dominguez of Warwick, NY, passed away with her family by her side on November 9, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital, Warwick, NY. She was 90 years old.

Born in Juan Lacaze, Departamento de Colonia, Uruguay, on December 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Héctor Guillermo Ball and Corina Elvira Costabel. Darioleta was predeceased by her husband José V. Dominguez (2017).

A family statement reads, “Our mother/grandmother valued family, friends, and her faith in Jesus. We will never forget Sunday dinners, where everyone felt welcome and loved. We’re going to miss her more than words can say, but we know her love and the memories we shared will always be with us. She is with Papo now.”

She is survived by her son Martin Dominguez-Ball and his wife Joan of Warwick; daughter Dary Politoski of Matthews, NC; grandchildren Andrew Byrne and his wife Akki, Kelsey Byrne and her husband Nick, Matthew Politoski, Natalie Paradis and her husband Kyle, Ian Dominguez-Ball, and Victoria Politoski; two great-grandchildren, Eloise and Leora Paradis; and her furry companions Lola, Lily, and Mae. She was also predeceased by her sister Olga Ball-Casañas.

Viewing: Monday, November 11, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 12 at 9 a.m.

Interment: St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.