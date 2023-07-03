It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Danielle A. Gordon on June 28, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. She was 51 years old. The daughter of Howard Jacobus and Carol Thomas, she was born on Nov. 9, 1971, in New Rochelle, NY.

Danielle graduated SUNY New Paltz with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology, and received her LPN from Rockland County Community College. Danielle was an Occupational Therapist at AHRC in Monroe, and in New Windsor, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Harry Gordon, Jr., of Warwick, NY; daughter Marissa Gordon of Warwick, NY; parents: Howard Jacobus of Middletown, NY; and Carol Thomas and her husband, Larry Thomas of Middletown, NY; and her brother, Brett Jacobus of San Diego, CA.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org/.