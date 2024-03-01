Daniel S. Conklin, 87

Daniel S. Conklin of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 24, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, June 30, 1936, he was one of 11 children born to Sheridan and Isadora (nee Mann) Conklin. He lived in Warwick, NY, then moved to Alabama for 28 years for retirement and then returned to Warwick.

Dan was a truck driver for Glen Rock Lumber in NJ. Dan raced stock cars back in the 1960s at Accord and OCFS, a love he shared with his sons and grandsons who also race at Accord and OCFS. He was a member of the Amity Fire Department and was a member of the Thach Fire Department in Alabama as well. Dan raised backyard chickens and loved each of them.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Virginia (nee Emmick); daughter Laura Smykla and her husband John of New Hampton; sons Daniel Conklin and his wife Kathlee of Middletown, NY, and Joseph Conklin and his wife Keri of Warwick; stepchildren Richard Schofield of South Carolina and Jill Gannon of Idaho; eight grandchildren, Joey, Johnny, Milton, Willis, Dawn, Michele, Danielle, and Nicole; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by their daughter Matilda Conkin-Mann and all 10 of his siblings.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Daniel to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.