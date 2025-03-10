Daniel Exler, 55

Daniel “Footloose” Exler of Warwick, NY (formerly of Rego Park), passed away unexpectedly, but after a long battle with his health. He was 55 years old.

The son of Margery Exler (Née Miller), Danny was born in Queens, NY, on May 19, 1969.

Danny was passionate about caring for others right through his retirement. He recently joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and in the past volunteered with Forest Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Danny worked as an EMT at St. John’s Queens Hospital in Elmhurst, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, and NY Presbyterian Hospital. He was an auxiliary police lieutenant with the NYPD in Long Island City, and former police officer with Sea Gate Police Department in Brooklyn, NY. Danny was proud of working with the NYPD Department of Homeless Services Police. He was at ground zero on 9/11 and in the days and weeks following, working alongside his fellow EMTs and brothers and sisters in the NYPD and FDNY. In Danny’s own words, “I knew I had found my calling the day I embarked on my career. I took great pride in my job and accomplishments. I believed I made a difference in some people’s lives.”

He was proud to be chaplain for the Housatonic Chapter of the Punishers LEMC Motorcycle Club, a brotherhood of riders who actively participate in numerous charitable causes and fundraising events, particularly those that benefit police officers, firefighters, their children, and other law enforcement motorcycle clubs.

Danny is survived by his mother Margery, sisters Debra Blaskovich and her husband Matthew and Dawn Gorey and her husband Robert, brother Lawrence Exler, and his beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation: Thursday, March 13 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, March 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Danny to Tunnels to Towers Foundation (2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306) or another charity that supports law enforcement officers and their families.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.