Cynthia Sanford Feldner, 68

Cynthia “Cindy” Sanford Feldner of Pine Bush, NY, formerly of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. She was 68.

Cindy was a bus driver for the Warwick Valley Central School District, Warwick. The daughter of the late Robert E. Sanford Sr. and Jean Crookston Sanford, she was born on March 3, 1956, in Warwick, NY.

She is survived by her son Christopher Feldner; companion James Shorten; granddaughters Kylie and Kinsley and their mother, Colleen; brother Robert E. Sanford Jr. and wife Frances; stepmom Sandy Sanford; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles “Chuck” Feldner and her daughter Catilin Jean Feldner.

Memorial visitation: Thursday, June 27th from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Memorial services: Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment of cremains: Warwick Cemetery, Warwick, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.