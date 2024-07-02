Crescencio Oros, 59

Crescencio Oros of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Monday, July 1, 2024. He was 59. The son of the late Raul Oros Velazquez and Maria Isaac Gonzalez Delgado, he was born on December 29, 1964, in Jalisco, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Carina Oros; son Marco Oros; daughter Olivia Oros; his siblings, Elpidia, Maria, Clara, Benito, Manuel, Felipa and Angel; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Juan, Isadoro, and Reynaldo.

Memorial visitation: Friday, July 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.