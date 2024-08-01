Craig Walter Schuppe, 29

Craig Walter Schuppe of Warwick, NY, and formerly of Middletown, NY, passed away on July 24, 2024. He was 29 years old. Born in Mineola, NY, October 12, 1994, he is the son of Armando Schuppe and Karen (Frankel) Dunko.

Craig worked for Medline Industries in Montgomery, NY, in warehouse logistics and a member of the Elks Lodge in Port Jervis, NY, Post 645.

A family statement reads, “Craig was an avid sports fan and loved the New York Islanders, Buffalo Bills, Yankees and the Knicks.” He was given the gift for music and was known as an accomplished bass guitar player. He also enjoyed listening to jazz music and attended jazz festivals and concerts. Craig spent many years entertaining in charity events and branching out into his own bands like Black Box and Dark After Dawn and was currently in a band with his brother Tommy and friend Charlie. Craig also enjoyed going to Comic-Con every year. Craig loved helping his dad DJ at many events. He was always around to help and be supportive of anyone in need.

Craig loved people, nature, music and bulldogs, especially his dog Punkin. His connection with people was magnetic and his heart was enormous. On his days off he was always up for an adventure. An example was his love for hikes in the Catskills and traveling through several states learning about people, the town, and its culture. He never judged and knew people were precious and were to be valued and respected. Craig was always a very spiritual man. He wanted to know more about the Bible and enjoyed having discussions regarding the different readings. Craig loved being with his friends and family. He would visit with his parents at least once a week. He enjoyed going out to eat and trying new foods. He was an integral part of the breakfast club at Maddy’s Diner. All the staff knew him when he walked through the door.

Craig is survived by his mother Karen Dunko and her husband Joe of Warwick, NY; father Armando Schuppe and his wife Patricia of Middletown, NY; brother Thomas Schuppe of Warwick, NY; his Uncle Andrew and Aunt Yvonne of Pa., Uncle John and Aunt Noeline of Idaho; Uncle John and Aunt Chris of Fl.; Uncle Joe and Aunt Adriana of Long Island; and his paternal grandmother of Moosic, Pa. He is also survived by his cousins: Vinny, Nicole, Danielle, David, Jaemi, Tony, Rachel and Stephanie. He is additionally survived by his step-siblings: James Piren and wife Jessica; Corinne Piren and husband Rohit Bhat; Mitchell Eger and wife Shannon; William Eger and fiancé Madison; and Kristie Gonsauls and husband Cody. He was predeceased by his sister Brittney Anna Schuppe in 2018. He will be at peace being by her side with his grandfather Walter. He was also predeceased by his grandmother Anna Frankel in 2008 and grandfather David Frankel in 2018.

Visitation: Monday, August 5, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 113 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Middletown, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Craig’s memory to the Long Island Bulldog Foundation, PO Box 239, Stony Brook, NY 11790, or The Trevor Project, PO Box 69232, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.