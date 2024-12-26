Coretta Niesolowski, 100

Coretta Niesolowski of Goshen, NY, formerly of Jamestown, KY, entered-into rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2024. She was 100.

The daughter of the late Ernest and Ida Mae Garrison Morse, she was born on August 28, 1924, in Pellets Island, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband Chester Niesolowski in 2015.

Survivors include her son Chester Niesolowski Jr. and his wife Diane of Boynton Beach, Fl.; granddaughter Ashley Niesolowski and grandson Michael Roberts; three great-grandchildren; brother Royal Morse of Wurtsboro; sister Dorothy Thorpe of Goshen; sister Marilyn Weber of Bloomingburg; two special people Tina and Frank; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, December 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at T.S. Purta F.H. 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral services: Monday, December 30 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Mrs. Niesolowski has requested that no flowers be sent to the funeral home for the services.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online or for directions, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.