Conchetta Canterino, 84

Conchetta Canterino of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2024, with her loving family by her side. She was 84 years old.

Born in Monroe, NY, on March 22, 1939, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Florence (Sinsabaugh) Campione. Connie married Joseph Canterino on September 28, 1957 and settled in Greenwood Lake, NY.

After moving to homes on Long Island, NY, and in NJ, they eventually moved to Pinehurst, N.C. Connie and Joe lived in Pinehurst for over 25 years where they enjoyed a quiet golfing lifestyle and were active members of the community.

Connie is survived by her children Catherine Canterino of Flemington, NJ; sons Joseph Canterino and his wife LeEllen of Canton, Ga., and Chris Canterino of Port Jefferson, NY; grandchildren Christina Wright and her husband Matthew, Jacqueline, Michael and his wife Nichole, Joseph, Michael Wolfe and his partner Olivia, and Dominic; one great-grandson Anthony; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life Joseph.

Memorial visitation: Friday, April 26, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Funeral mass: Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Route 17A 7 Forester Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Connie’s memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lls.org or The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.