Cody H. Coulon, 22

Cody H. Coulon of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Saturday November 16, 2024. He was 22 years old. The beloved son of Craig and Ellen Breen Coulon, he was born on November 21, 2001, in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his parents Craig and Ellen Coulon; brother Nicholas and wife Aylin Boughen; sister Krystal Boughen; niece Albrie Boughen; grandmother Irene Coulon; grandfather Howard Coulon; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Frank and Betty Breen.

Visitation: Friday, November 22, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Cody’s family asks that you please do a kind deed for anyone in need.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.